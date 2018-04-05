Must-asks before hiring a real estate professional

Kareen Kinzli Larsen

Kinzli Team at RE/MAX Alliance Wellington

If you have told anyone you are thinking about listing your home for sale this spring, you may have been bombarded with options for real estate professionals. My cousin Claire just got into the business, she would love to help you. My agent will let you use his moving van.

Hiring a real estate professional is the most significant decision you will make in the home-selling process. From pricing strategies relevant to your market to effective marketing and advertising, the agent you choose can make or break your deal. Here are a few things to consider before making a final decision.

Experience makes the difference. Ask not only how long they have been in the business, but how many transactions they personally handle per year. When situations and challenges arise, you want to know your agent has experience and knowledge to guide you properly. If your agent is new to the business, ask who is training or mentoring them.

You may have the best downtown condo Realtor in Colorado, but that won’t help you if you are selling an acreage. Does your agent have experience in the type of property you are selling? How many properties in your area have they sold? Values can vary based on subtle factors, even within the same neighborhood. Do they understand the nuances of your area?

The details matter, so don’t be afraid to ask questions. Ask about their specific marketing plan for your home. Ask about their pricing and negotiating strategies. Do they work full or part time? Will you be communicating with the agent directly or their assistant?

In the end, choose wisely. You will work closely with your agent throughout your transaction, and their expertise and advice may make the difference between a successful sale and a stressful one.