Cinco De Mayo Weekend Picks Across Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Cinco de Mayo looks a little different in Fort Collins this year, with larger festivals shifting to nearby communities like Greeley and Longmont. But across Northern Colorado, there’s still no shortage of ways to celebrate—whether you stay local or take a short drive.

Community Message

🎉 Downtown Greeley Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Greeley | Sunday, May 3

Greeley hosts one of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Northern Colorado, transforming downtown into a full-day festival with live music, dance performances, local vendors, and a car show. It’s a strong mix of culture and energy, and one of the closest options to a traditional festival atmosphere in the region.

👉 Read the full story

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

🌮 Longmont Celebrates Cinco De Mayo

Longmont | Saturday, May 2

This family-focused event offers a welcoming, community-centered take on Cinco de Mayo, with cultural performances, food vendors, kids’ activities, and a relaxed park setting. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for something inclusive and daytime-friendly.

👉 Read the full story

More Ways To Celebrate

Fort Collins & Nearby Options

Cinco De Mayo At Club Tico

Fort Collins | Friday, May 8

A smaller, community-focused celebration featuring live performances, music, and a cultural atmosphere inside City Park’s historic Club Tico.

Fort Collins | Friday, May 8 A smaller, community-focused celebration featuring live performances, music, and a cultural atmosphere inside City Park’s historic Club Tico. Do The Crawl De Mayo

Fort Collins | Saturday, May 2

A lively Old Town bar crawl with themed drinks, multiple stops, and a social, high-energy crowd.

Fort Collins | Saturday, May 2 A lively Old Town bar crawl with themed drinks, multiple stops, and a social, high-energy crowd. Cinco De Bachata Night At The Neighbor

Fort Collins | May 6

A dance-forward evening centered on Latin music and social dancing in a more intimate setting.

Regional Option Worth The Drive

Denver Cinco De Mayo Festival

Denver | May 2–3

The state’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration at Civic Center Park, featuring multiple stages, a parade, lowriders, and one of the biggest crowds of the weekend.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.