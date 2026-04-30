Cinco De Mayo Weekend Picks Across Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com
Cinco de Mayo looks a little different in Fort Collins this year, with larger festivals shifting to nearby communities like Greeley and Longmont. But across Northern Colorado, there’s still no shortage of ways to celebrate—whether you stay local or take a short drive.
🎉 Downtown Greeley Cinco De Mayo Celebration
Greeley | Sunday, May 3
Greeley hosts one of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Northern Colorado, transforming downtown into a full-day festival with live music, dance performances, local vendors, and a car show. It’s a strong mix of culture and energy, and one of the closest options to a traditional festival atmosphere in the region.
🌮 Longmont Celebrates Cinco De Mayo
Longmont | Saturday, May 2
This family-focused event offers a welcoming, community-centered take on Cinco de Mayo, with cultural performances, food vendors, kids’ activities, and a relaxed park setting. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for something inclusive and daytime-friendly.
More Ways To Celebrate
Fort Collins & Nearby Options
- Cinco De Mayo At Club Tico
Fort Collins | Friday, May 8
A smaller, community-focused celebration featuring live performances, music, and a cultural atmosphere inside City Park’s historic Club Tico.
- Do The Crawl De Mayo
Fort Collins | Saturday, May 2
A lively Old Town bar crawl with themed drinks, multiple stops, and a social, high-energy crowd.
- Cinco De Bachata Night At The Neighbor
Fort Collins | May 6
A dance-forward evening centered on Latin music and social dancing in a more intimate setting.
Regional Option Worth The Drive
- Denver Cinco De Mayo Festival
Denver | May 2–3
The state’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration at Civic Center Park, featuring multiple stages, a parade, lowriders, and one of the biggest crowds of the weekend.
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