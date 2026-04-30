Explore Botanical Art in Procreate at The Gardens on Spring Creek

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Beginner-friendly class in Fort Collins blends digital art skills with nature-inspired creativity

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A hands-on digital art class at The Gardens on Spring Creek is inviting Northern Colorado residents to explore creativity through botanical illustration this weekend.

Community Message

“Explore Botanical Shapes in Procreate,” led by artist Tricia Vaaga of Blue Moose Art Gallery, will take place Saturday, May 2, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The class is designed for beginners and focuses on building confidence using the Procreate app on iPad to create vibrant, nature-inspired artwork.

Participants will learn foundational digital illustration techniques, including navigating the Procreate interface, selecting brushes, using layers, and blending colors. The class emphasizes simple botanical shapes—like leaves and flowers—as a way to build compositions and experiment with gradients and color.

The workshop costs $52 and is open to those new to digital art. Attendees are encouraged to bring a fully charged iPad with Procreate installed and a compatible stylus. A limited number of devices will be available to borrow for those who need them.

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Set within one of Fort Collins’ most scenic public spaces, the class offers a chance to connect art and nature while learning a new creative skill.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.