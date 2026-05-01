More Than Just an Email

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s a moment each morning, just before 5 a.m., when everything is still.

Community Message

The Front Range hasn’t quite woken up yet. The inbox is quiet. And for a few minutes, it’s just me, a cup of coffee, and the Daily Update—reading through it one more time before I hit send.

It may look like just another email.

But it’s not.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

This week’s E-Edition is a good example of why. It’s not just headlines—it’s a snapshot of Northern Colorado right now. You see it in the small details, like spring iris blooms showing up in neighborhood gardens, one of those quiet signs that the season has turned. You see it in the bigger moments, too—Cinco de Mayo celebrations shifting across communities, from Greeley to Longmont, adapting but still bringing people together.

You see it in the rhythm of everyday life here.

A Saturday morning hike to Arthur’s Rock that turns into coffee and conversation. A Tuesday farmers market in Loveland, where you’re not just buying food—you’re meeting the people who grew it. Young actors stepping onto a stage in Fort Collins, building confidence, and telling stories that have been passed down for generations.

And alongside all of that, the bigger conversations—growth in Loveland with a major new district taking shape, and homeowners in Fort Collins pushing for statewide change on HOA laws.

That mix—that balance—is what local news is supposed to be.

These days, we’re all inundated with emails. It’s a fair question: why sign up for another one… and why pay for it?

Because this one is different.

The Daily Update isn’t automated. It isn’t pulled together by an algorithm chasing clicks. I curate it. I write it. And every morning at 5 a.m., I’m the one hitting send.

It’s designed to give you what you need to know in less than five minutes—without the noise, without the clutter. But more importantly, it’s built to keep something going that’s getting harder to find.

Local journalism.

In a time when local media is shrinking, every subscription does more than deliver an email. It keeps coverage here. It keeps stories like these being told. It keeps Northern Colorado connected in a way that national headlines never will.

That matters.

If you’re already part of it, thank you. You’re helping make all of this possible.

And if you’ve been reading along and wondering whether it’s worth it, I’ll just say this:

If it’s become part of your morning… continuing it keeps it here.

Sometimes the simplest way to support something you believe in is the same way you’d support a neighbor doing good work.

Buy me a coffee. Keep this going.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link; the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.