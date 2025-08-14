All Poudre School District Students Return to Class

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sixth- and ninth-graders got a head start; early release planned due to heat

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Poudre School District is officially back in session, with all grade levels returning to classrooms today, August 14. Yesterday, sixth- and ninth-grade students had a “transition day” designed to give them a head start before the rest of the district joined in.

These special first-day sessions allowed middle and high school newcomers to become familiar with their new buildings, meet teachers and staff, and learn routines without the usual bustle of a whole campus. PSD says this approach helps ease the shift to new academic environments and supports a smooth start to the school year.

Due to forecasted high temperatures this week, PSD has implemented early release schedules for the first two days of school. The adjustment is intended to protect the health and safety of students and staff, especially in buildings without complete air conditioning. Parents are encouraged to check PSD’s website for campus-specific release times and transportation updates.

With buses running, crosswalks busy, and classrooms buzzing, today marks the actual first day of the 2025–26 school year for the entire district.

For more information on PSD’s back-to-school schedule and early release details, visit psdschools.org.