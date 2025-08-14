Fatal Glider Crash Under Investigation Near Berthoud

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Boulder man dies after aircraft strikes power lines, knocking out electricity to nearby homes

BERTHOUD, Colo. – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal glider crash that occurred the morning of August 13, southwest of Berthoud, near the Larimer–Boulder county line.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received reports of an aircraft crash in the 3600 block of West County Road 2. First responders from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Berthoud Fire Protection District, and Thompson Valley EMS arrived to find an ultralight glider engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the aircraft.

Glider accident in the 3600 block of West County Road 2 (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

The sole occupant—a man from Boulder—was found deceased inside. Preliminary findings suggest the glider struck electrical lines before coming to rest on a dirt road. Several power poles and lines were damaged in the incident.

Poudre Valley REA reported that about 55 members lost power immediately following the crash. Crews restored service to all but three homes within a short time and remained on scene to complete repairs and ensure safety.

Glider accident in the 3600 block of West County Road 2 (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

No other injuries or property damage were reported. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death, at a later date. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, but due to the type of aircraft involved, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation.

“Losing someone you care about is never easy, but a sudden loss like this is especially tough,” said LCSO Sgt. Justin Williamson, who leads the Berthoud squad. “We’ll keep this man’s family and our wider aviation community in our thoughts during the difficult days to come.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Gates at 970-498-5169.

For more information about the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, visit larimer.gov/sheriff.