Fort Collins Standoff Ends Safely After 13-Hour Operation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-Agency Response Prevents Injury, Brings Peaceful Resolution to Laporte Avenue Eviction Case

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A 13-hour standoff in northwest Fort Collins ended late Thursday night with the safe arrest of a suspect following a large-scale response by multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies.

The incident began at approximately 9:20 a.m. on August 7, when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve a court-ordered eviction at a home in the 2600 block of Laporte Avenue. The resident, 55-year-old Kevin Lee Walker, had previously been notified of the eviction but had not vacated the property.

Kevin Lee Walker (Photo from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Walker refused to come out when contacted by deputies. After an hour of announcements, deputies entered the home as permitted by the court order. At that point, Walker allegedly appeared and pointed a long gun at them. Deputies immediately took cover and called for additional resources.

A complete interagency response was mobilized, including the Larimer County All-Hazards Crisis Response Team, Fort Collins SWAT, crisis negotiators, drone operators, and officers from Fort Collins Police Services, Colorado State University Police, Johnstown Police, and Timnath Police. Poudre Fire Authority and UCHealth EMS also provided critical support.

As a precaution, an emergency alert was issued to nearby residents advising them to shelter in place. The situation was safely resolved around 10:15 p.m. when law enforcement took Walker into custody using verbal commands and less-lethal tools. He was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Walker faces multiple charges:

First Degree Assault – Threatening a Peace Officer with a Weapon (Class 3 Felony)

Felony Menacing (Class 5 Felony)

Failure to Leave Premises (Class 2 Misdemeanor)

Obstructing a Peace Officer (Class 2 Misdemeanor)

Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen praised the response efforts.

“This was an incredibly challenging day, but our first responder community rose to the occasion,” he said. “This positive outcome wouldn’t have been possible without their seamless collaboration, strong tactical decision-making, and unwavering commitment to public safety. I know this was an inconvenient day for many surrounding residents, and I sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding while we worked to keep their neighborhood safe.”

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office