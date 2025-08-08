Relief on the Horizon After a Dangerous Week in Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

It’s been a week of tension across Northern Colorado.

From blistering heat to heavy wildfire smoke blanketing the foothills, our region has felt the pressure—physically and emotionally. As I drove through Bellvue earlier this week, near the site of the tragic fire on Highway 14, I was struck by how quickly danger can arrive and how profoundly it can affect lives.

These moments remind me why North Forty News exists. When the air quality plummets, when evacuation orders flash across our screens, and when the sirens wake us before dawn—we’re here to keep you informed, aware, and connected.

But we’re also here for the quiet in-between.

For stories about a pan-seared veal dinner that brought my family around the table. For photos of wildflowers standing tall despite the wind. For events like Poudre RiverFest that celebrate our natural spaces even as we work to protect them.

There’s so much happening in this edition—news about the Foote Lagoon restoration in Loveland, $650,000 in grants supporting Weld nonprofits, and local artists lighting up stages across Fort Collins. Even as we face challenges, Northern Colorado continues to shine.

You can always read the latest edition of North Forty News at the following link, bookmark it!

northfortynews.com/this-week

Thank you for being a part of this community. Your support helps us share the stories that matter—both urgent and uplifting.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com