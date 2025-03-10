Fort Collins Teacher Sentenced in Boy’s Death

Amy Weiss, a Fort Collins teacher, has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for the distracted driving death of 10-year-old Ollie Stratton, a tragedy that shook the Northern Colorado community.

Judge Kraig Ecton imposed 365 days in jail for Careless Driving Causing Death and 364 days for Tampering with Physical Evidence, to be served concurrently. Weiss also faces a driver’s license revocation and has been granted work release eligibility.

“The evidence presented at trial was that she was a distracted driver and was texting at or near hitting Oliver,” said Judge Ecton. “I see a need to promote accountability.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



This sentencing follows Weiss’ December 2024 conviction, which North Forty News previously covered here.

Fatal Crash and Investigation

On August 2, 2023, Weiss was driving from Fort Collins to Timnath when she struck and killed 10-year-old Ollie Stratton, who was riding his bicycle. Investigators found that Weiss had been texting and making phone calls throughout her drive and sent a text just seconds before impact. She also deleted messages immediately after the crash, leading to a tampering with evidence charge.

The case, prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Amanda Duhon and District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin, went to trial in late 2024, where a jury found Weiss guilty.

“This sentence must serve as a deterrent for those thinking about texting and driving,” said Duhon, emphasizing the importance of accountability in distracted driving cases.

Sentence on Hold as Defense Files Appeal

Although Weiss received the maximum sentence allowed under Colorado law, her legal team immediately filed an appeal, delaying her jail term. However, prosecutors remain confident in the conviction and expect the sentence to be upheld.

Colorado’s Stricter Distracted Driving Law

As of January 1, 2025, distracted driving is illegal in Colorado, with new laws imposing stricter penalties for cellphone use behind the wheel. Officials hope this case serves as a warning about the lethal consequences of texting while driving.

For further updates on this case and other Northern Colorado news, visit North Forty News.