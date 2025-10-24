Students Allege Neglect of Colorado State’s Beloved Conservatory Turtle

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

After CSU volunteer program ends, students allege turtle neglect; University denies claims

Where’s Bruno?

A red-eared slider turtle that once drew crowds during Colorado State University’s corpse flower bloom is now at the center of a dispute between student advocates and the university. Students allege that the turtle—known as “Mr. Turtle” or “Bruno”—was neglected after CSU ended its volunteer program, then sent to the Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, Colorado. They say his welfare remains uncertain. CSU denies the claims, stating that the turtle was consistently cared for and relocated to a larger, certified habitat.

Background

According to student advocate Jennifer Litzau, Organizational Advisor for Rams Organizing for Animal Rights (ROAR), Bruno lived in CSU’s Plant Growth Facilities for several years. He became a beloved presence for students and visitors. Volunteers helped maintain his pond, cleaned filters, and ensured feeding routines multiple times each week.

Bruno on August 23rd, 2024, at 10 am. His enclosure is clean, his shell is clean, and he looks a healthy weight. (Photo by Jennifer Litzau)

Litzau says the turtle’s care changed drastically when the volunteer program was canceled in 2024. “The low water and filthy water conditions were the first obvious neglect concerns,” she said. “Students started noticing he was showing small signs of weight loss… Often, it looked like he was forgotten about.”

Students filed complaints with CSU Student Affairs and contacted NOCO Humane, alleging that Bruno was left in unclean water for extended periods. Photos shared with animal-welfare groups appear to show murky conditions and low pond levels.

Bruno’s habitat on February 5th, 2025. The turtle’s enclosure hadn’t been cleaned. A sign was placed in front of his enclosure saying he went on sabbatical and would be back. (Photo submitted by Jennifer Litzau)

CSU’s Response

Colorado State University denies the allegations of neglect.

“Bruno came to live at a horticulture building at CSU over a decade ago in an unofficial capacity,” said Dell Rae, CSU’s Director of Issues Management. “During that time, he was well cared for by numerous faculty and staff and for a brief time by student volunteers. At all times he enjoyed access to water (for drinking as well as for enrichment), food and an environment that included a pond, rocks, plants and other appropriate habitat. After a veterinary exam that verified he was in general good health, staff in charge of the plant facility relocated Bruno to Colorado Gator Farm, a federally certified and inspected facility, so that he could enjoy a significantly larger indoor/outdoor space that provides him with the companionship of other turtles of his species as well as a 1,500 square foot pond in an enclosure for turtles only, separate from other reptiles.”

Litzau’s Reply

Litzau disputes the university’s timeline and characterization.

“Bruno did not go to plant growth facilities over a decade ago,” she said. “Tammy has been managing the building since 2016 according to the CSU website… He was there for seven years maximum by my estimates.”

She also challenges CSU’s assertion that the Colorado Gator Farm provides an ideal home.

“CSU claimed Bruno went to a sanctuary so we would stop asking questions and they would not have to take accountability for the neglect,” Litzau said. “CSU said Bruno was sent there for companionship, but red-eared sliders prefer solitude.”

Bruno covered in Algae in November 2024 (Photo by Jennifer Litzau)

Litzau provided North Forty News with photos she says show Bruno’s shell covered in algae and the pond water at visibly low levels before his removal. She alleges the turtle’s shell was left uncleaned for months, which she says can block UV light, an essential factor for vitamin D synthesis.

“This is clear neglect and abuse,” she said.

She also cited past maintenance failures at the Colorado Gator Farm—including a 2019 pipe malfunction that led to animal deaths and a 2023 fire that reportedly killed more than 180 animals—arguing that “this is not a suitable place for animals to go live the rest of their lives even if they are ‘federally certified.’”

Litzau emphasized that Bruno’s case is not isolated:

“He was not and is not the only animal impacted by negligence at CSU. I am also advocating for a Blue-tongued Skink, Barry, that lives in Wagar who is being neglected in similar capacities. Volunteer students are also caring for this animal. This is a pattern across the Colorado State University campus.”

Broader Concerns

ROAR is continuing to call for CSU to fund Bruno’s return to Fort Collins and to create a policy governing the care of non-research animals kept on campus for display or education. Students also request that CSU establish a database tracking all such animals, their caretakers, and their living conditions.

Litzau says that CSU’s response shows a lack of accountability:

“Their response that he had water to drink shows how little they know about the situation or care about the situation. He is an aquatic turtle meaning he lives in the water.”

Public Records

Colorado State University has directed all inquiries and records requests through its open-records process. Anyone interested in reviewing related veterinary or relocation documents may visit https://csusystem.edu/open-records-policy/.

Reporting based on interviews and written responses from Jennifer Litzau, Organizational Advisor for Rams Organizing for Animal Rights (ROAR), and Dell Rae, Director of Issues Management for Colorado State University.