Speeding Claimed 237 Lives on Colorado Roads in 2024

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT launches statewide campaign to address risks, with local impact across Northern Colorado

Speeding continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities in Colorado, claiming 237 lives statewide in 2024. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has launched a new public safety campaign urging drivers to slow down. This effort directly affects Northern Colorado communities, where busy roadways like I-25, Highway 287, and Highway 14 frequently experience speeding concerns.

Speeding drivers put pedestrians at risk (graphic courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

Rising Risks for Vulnerable Road Users

Speed-related crashes have killed 1,274 people across Colorado in the last five years. Pedestrians and bicyclists are at particular risk, with deaths in these groups increasing by 34% since 2016, while vehicle occupant deaths have risen by less than 3%.

Research shows the risk of pedestrian death jumps from 25% at 32 mph to 75% at 50 mph. CDOT’s new campaign utilizes graphics, posters, and yard signs to share these statistics statewide, including Northern Colorado neighborhoods where pedestrian and bicycle traffic is high.

Saving time isn’t worth the risk (graphic courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

Local Data and Enforcement

In 2024, El Paso, Adams, and Denver counties recorded the most speeding-related deaths, but Northern Colorado has not been immune. I-25 remains one of the state’s most cited highways for speeding 20 mph or more over the limit, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers investigated more than 560 fatal and injury crashes involving speeding drivers last year.

Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, noted that speeding “puts you in a lose-lose situation and is never worth the gamble,” urging drivers to prioritize safety over convenience.

Risk of death for a pedestrian (graphic courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation)

Automated Enforcement Expands

CDOT’s new Colorado Speed Enforcement Program will deploy Automated Vehicle Identification Systems (AVIS) in high-risk corridors, including state highways. The program begins on Colorado Highway 119 and is expected to expand into school zones and other sensitive areas, with violators receiving $75 penalties.

Safety Reminders for Drivers

CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol urge motorists to:

Maintain a safe space around speeding drivers.

Avoid engaging with aggressive drivers.

Report unsafe behavior by dialing *CSP (*277).

A Call for Community Awareness

Northern Colorado residents—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike—are reminded that speeding is not just a statewide issue but one that impacts neighborhoods and rural roads across our region. CDOT emphasizes that the average driver saves only 26 seconds per day by speeding, a negligible gain compared to the risk of lives lost.

More details about the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program are available at codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement.

Information provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation.