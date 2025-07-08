Loveland News – Your Local Connection to the Sweetheart City

Welcome to the Loveland section of North Forty News—your trusted source for stories and updates from the heart of the Sweetheart City.

From city council decisions and local business spotlights to arts, music, food, and family-friendly events, this page is dedicated to keeping Loveland residents and visitors informed, engaged, and connected. Whether you’re following lakefront developments, checking out the latest gallery openings, or planning your weekend downtown, we’re here to highlight the people, progress, and unique charm that make Loveland a beloved part of Northern Colorado. Check back often—Loveland is always in motion.